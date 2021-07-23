An Israeli-Palestinian Rap song that ought to be heard by everyone who cares about Israel and the Palestinians and a way to peace – These two young men from different worlds but the same land have become friends and are planning a second project. Millions have already seen this video. Spread it around!
Let’s Talk Straight
23 Friday Jul 2021
Posted Uncategorizedin
Bojarsky Bojarsky said:
I think Ben and Jerry’s is the tipping point. I can’t even make any real argument to joshua against it. I have come to almost believe we will need a boycott to wake them up. Hell I was pro James baker!! T he world is spinning out of control and you are willing to risk everything!! To.Not have a settlement freeze. ? Joshua is going on the aardvark gap year israel program And then to arIzona ..to a rude awakening .
I mean , earth to israel ! I’m involved in efforts here to make sure we acknowledge the indigenous Tongva!!
Frankly honestly everything is going to shit.. and unless there really are g-ds miracles .. I don’t see how it gets saved . Doesn’t mean I won’t go down trying (Though my sick patient is los ángeles )
Hope you are well . Shabbat shalom
