I start each day very early in the morning – usually between 3:30 am and 4:30 am. As I age, my sleep patterns and circadian rhythms have changed. However, the morning hours are my delight. While it is still dark, I read and write, as my head is clearest then. By the time I perceive through my home office-window looking towards the east the silhouette of the trees emerging from the darkness against a lightening sky, I prepare to go out, rain or shine, for a 3 to 5 mile walk in my neighborhood.
We live in the foothills of Sherman Oaks, a suburb in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, on a small street without sidewalks that feels more like a country road than a city street. We love it here. We bought this modest home at the beginning of 1989, raised our sons here, and can’t imagine living anywhere else.
While on these morning walks, often while it is still dark, I listen to podcasts or music or I simply enjoy the silence. Ours is a very quiet neighborhood. We can hear sometimes in the distance the Amtrak trains signaling their coming into a station, church bells ringing on the hour, the muffled din of traffic on the 101 a mile or two away, mockingbirds singing mating calls in springtime in our backyard trees, owls cooing, and the loud caws of crows. A flock of crows (called a “murder”) lives here year-round and, apparently, loves our neighborhood as we do. At the top of a tall pine tree two doors from our home, during the spring and summer, there sits often a hawk disturbed from time to time during the nesting season by small black birds swinging around him and squawking as they nose-dive towards the hawk on his perch without there seemingly being any effect at all upon the larger bird that sits so regally and still.
I pass the same people and their dogs most mornings, and though I know no one’s name, we wave to each other in friendly recognition. They are all part of the beginning of my day.
I often witness on these hour+ long walks spectacular moon and sun risings. The colors in the early morning sky of bright red, magenta, and orange play themselves off streaking clouds over rain-soaked streets (of late) yet to evaporate with the progression of the day.
When I see a breath-taking image, I take a photograph. Today, I offer some of those images from the last year that I was fortunate to record at the right moment, as many of them vanished within seconds of their appearance. They represent the quiet radiance and calm of the morning’s light.
A joyful, healthy, and peaceful New Year to you all.
Miri Gold said:
Dear John,
Thank you for this and all of your other meaningful posts. They are always a good shot in the arm, no matter the subject.
I hope this New Year brings continued prolific postings and contributions.
I was dismayed by the blog article about J Street by Brian Strauss posted by Sam Rothberg in Rav Kav today. I sent it to my friends Steve and Susie Lax, former Kibbutz Gezer members, who are active in J Street. They suggested posting an article that was in the Forward: Don’t let the far-right define what it means to be ‘pro-Israel’. by Jeremy Ben-Ami from December 28th. If you’ve read it, do you think it appropriate to post the link on ravkav?
These are challenging times!
All the best,
Miri Gold
Seymour Lipton said:
Wonderful message and photos. All the best to you and yours, Seymour
Wayne Baruch said:
Thank you for these beautiful, inspiring images, which I especially enjoyed because I didn’t have to get up at 4:30am to see them!
Perryne Anker said:
John, this is wonderful. That hawk came to visit us last week. He has an orange head . I saw him from our bedroom window and let the children next door know he was there. I took pictures . At first his wings were closed and then , perhaps for our entertainment, he spread them. What a magnificent wide span. Sadly he was gone when I returned two hours later. Perhaps he went to see you.
I enjoyed your post. Hopefully, see you soon.
Fred Kuperbrrg said:
Beautiful photos and thanks for sharing your thoughts and experiences of your morning walks.
Karen Mason said:
I joined TIOH just as you were leaving and enjoy your blog, having heard about it from other congregants. This post is particularly poignant. Thanks for staying in touch this way.
judiestillman said:
Thank you for sharing your wonderful early morning routine and inspiring images. Appreciating nature is one of my greatest joys. A Happy, healthy and peace-filled New Year to you and your family.
Ellen Lanet said:
Inspiring post & lovely pics. Happy, healthy, kind….new year to you & family.
Susan Core said:
Lovely!
Marsha Pinson said:
Awe–inspiring. Clearly, you are grateful for wonder. And I thought Cleveland had cool clouds! marsha
Jane Jelenk said:
Such beautiful photographs. Kudos to the creator and the photographer.
allisonfine said:
Beautiful images! Thanks for sharing!
rogersmind2012 said:
G-d was in this place and I did know it!
Roger
Stanley M Davids said:
You are wonderfully attuned to the world around you- just as you are superbly attuned to the needs and concerns of so many others. Your thoughts, set to paper, are pure poetry.
Dennis Cambly said:
Best of the New Year to you and your family Rabbi. It’s dark and cold with plenty of snow in my neck of the northern woods. In fact the Sun does not rise until 9 am and sets at 4pm. Soon, in or around April, I shall venture out on morning walks to hear police sirens and people fighting. It’s a beautiful neighborhood with 40′ pine trees reminding me of my age. What a great way to start the day. Your photos are beautiful to the eye.
Dennis Cambly said:
