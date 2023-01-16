On January 3, I wrote about my love for the early morning and posted images that I photographed as I walked in my neighborhood over the course of 2022. With the rain these past two weeks, the mornings have given forth more lovely images that I offer you along with three poems that elicit the glory of morning.
Composed upon Westminster Bridge – William Wordsworth (1770-1850)
“Earth has not anything to show more fair: / Dull would he be of soul who could pass by / A sight so touching in its majesty: / This City now doth, like a garment, wear / The beauty of the morning …”
Dawn – Ella Wheeler Wilcox (1850-1919)
“Day’s sweetest moments are at dawn; / Refreshed by his long sleep, the Light / Kisses the languid lips of Night, / Ere she can rise and hasten on …”
Morning – Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906)
“The mist has left the greening plain, / The dew-drops shine like fairy rain, / The coquette rose awakes again / Her lovely self adorning.
The Wind is hiding in the trees, / A sighing, soothing, laughing tease, / Until the rose says ‘Kiss me, please,’ / ‘Tis morning, ’tis morning.
With staff in hand and careless-free, / The wanderer fares right jauntily, / For towns and houses are, thinks he, / For scorning, for scorning. / My soul is swift upon the wing, / And in its deeps a song I bring; / Come, Love, and we together sing, / ‘Tis morning, ’tis morning.”
Michael I Haren said:
Thank you
Harriett Bay said:
Inspiring and beautiful!
Marsha Pinson said:
Thank you for sharing your walks with us and your sensibilities.
I am glad that, where you are, the rain brings beauty and not devastation. The colors are amazing but I am reminded in some, “red sky at morning…sailors take warning.” I hope, at least, the drought conditions are eased by these 10 storms that have gripped CA. The glass is overflowing now. m
Terry said:
Lovely, John. Thank you for sharing.