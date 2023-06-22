Congressman Adam Schiff is one of America’s great public servants. He is a man of principle, integrity, courage, and dignity, and he stands heads and shoulders above the small-minded Republican cult followers of the twice-impeached, convicted, indicted, and shameful ex-President Trump. Those who voted to censure him have debased the House of Representatives and shown the country and world that the MAGA Republican Party is unworthy of any kind of leadership. Yesterday’s vote is shameful, but Adam is unfazed. That’s who he is.

I have written in this blog before (September 23, 2022) the following about what constitutes great leadership, and Congressman Adam Schiff embodies my understanding:

“Great leadership requires not just vision and high moral rectitude, but the love of truth and a sacred commitment to further the common good. There are times when all leaders must stand up against the crowd, take a political risk knowing that they can lose everything, power, position, and the respect of their followers. Great leaders, however, bear the responsibility to act on behalf of the best interests of the public and to set a high moral standard for themselves and their colleagues.”

Adam Schiff has done this throughout his career as a dedicated public servant, and especially so during the Impeachment Trial. That he is condemned for that by moral cowards is a sign of their moral inadequacy. People attack what they don’t understand, refuse to know, and most fear – and that is what the Republicans did yesterday.

Liz Cheney, a Republican lion of courage and moral beacon light, had it exactly right when she said: “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.” (June 9, 2022)

In striving to dishonor Congressman Adam Schiff for doing his duty as a Representative in the House, the Republican majority dishonored themselves once again.