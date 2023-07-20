In 2019, Israeli President Isaac Herzog did me the honor of reading and endorsing my 2nd book Why Israel and its Future Matter – Letters of a Liberal Rabbi to His Children and the Millennial Generation” (New Jersey – Ben Yehuda Press). He wrote:

President Herzog was then Chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel. Now, as the President of the State, he represented movingly yesterday before a Joint Session of Congress the best of what Israel is without covering up its flaws. Though he was not as specific about the current radical and extremist Israeli government’s efforts to push through a radical judicial coup or call for a two-state solution, as some of us might have liked him to do, he did address the need for the United States and Israel to maintain our special relationship as democracies with shared moral values and acknowledged the need for Israel and the Palestinians to achieve peace and counter terrorism.

I was grateful for his endorsement. For those interested, the book is available on Amazon or through the publisher (Ben Yehuda Press).