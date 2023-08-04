As focused as so many Americans are on the historic 3rd indictments of the former President of the United States, it is important for the Jewish world not to take our eyes off what is happening in Israel and the historic so-called “Judicial Reforms” that the current extremist right-wing ultra-Orthodox and nationalist government is attempting to do in diminishing Israeli democracy by wiping out Israel’s system of checks and balances by concentrating all power in the executive/legislative branch at the expense of its judicial branch on its way to transforming Israel’s democracy into an autocratic theocracy and its annexation de jure of the entirety of the West Bank thereby destroying all future efforts to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

I post two items below worth watching (it will take just a few minutes to watch each):

“10 Reasons NOT to invite PM Netanyahu to the White House”

The speaker is Mika Almog, granddaughter of former Israeli President, Prime Minister, and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres, and the daughter of Professor Rafi Walden, a member of the Reform movement’s Kedem/Beit Daniel Congregation, a star-ship Reform community in Tel Aviv.

2. Stav Shafrir challenges the lies in a split screen with PM Netanyahu in his interview with George Stephanopoulos.

Stav Shafrir came to national prominence as one of the leaders of the 2011 Israeli social justice protests, focusing on housing, public services, income inequality, and democracy, and later became spokeswoman of the movement. She was subsequently elected to the Knesset as a member of the Labor Party in 2013.

https://www.facebook.com/shaffirstav/videos/2044633645885546