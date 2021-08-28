The J Street Rabbinic and Cantorial Cabinet (representing 1000 North American Rabbis and Cantors) invited 17 thought leaders including Israel journalists, hosts and commentators of “The Promised Podcast” (TLV1), leaders of Israeli peace NGOs, American Jewish academics, Israeli and North American rabbis, cantors, rabbinic students, and cantorial students, to respond to the question – “What do you wish for Israel in the New Year.” The following individuals offered their thoughts:

Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson – Bradley Burston – Noah Efron – Sarina Elenbogen-Siegel – Rafi Ellenson – Don Futterman – Cantor Evan Kent – Rabbi Sandra Lawson – Rabbi Andrea C. London – Rabbi Michael Marmur – Max Antman – Jessica Montell – Rabbi John L. Rosove – Chemi Shalev – Sam Sussman – Rabbi David Teutsch – Sarah Tuttle-Singer

I hope you will find meaning in these offerings and share them with your friends.

L’shanah tovah!

See – https://jstreet.org/j-street-high-holiday-reflections-5782/#.YSZb7tNKhhF