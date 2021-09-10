Note: This prayer was first written and posted on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 in 2011.
Eternal God, / Source and Creator of Life; / From the depths we have called to you / and we call to you again for courage, strength, and wisdom on this 20the year anniversary of our nation’s tragedy.
Grant us courage to confront our enemies. / Comfort those who stand alone without spouse, parent, brother, sister, or friend. / Open our hearts to them and to the children orphaned. / Enable us to love more deeply all children who suffer. / Accept with mercy our prayers of healing on behalf of the families of the victims / and on behalf of the first responders who became ill at Ground Zero and who eventually died as a consequence.
Despite the horror and tragedy of 9/11, / our country remains a shelter of peace, / a symbol of freedom / a beacon light of compassion and justice / to the downtrodden and oppressed of the world.
Strengthen the hands of our people to defend this country / and our common values of freedom and justice. / Inspire our leaders and diplomats / to act wisely and to pursue peace everywhere in the world.
May we teach our children to learn and to think, / to consider and to reason, / to be courageous in thought and in deed, / and to nurture hearts of wisdom / that they may do battle against fear, hatred and bigotry / using weapons of the spirit and loving hearts.
We offer our prayers / on behalf of our country and government, our President and judiciary, / our officials and institutions, our soldiers and citizens, / upon all who faithfully toil for the good of our country, / to preserve democracy in our land, / to advocate for civility between adversaries, / and to treat every human being as infinitely worthy and dignified / by virtue of being created b’Tzelem Elohim, in the Divine image.
Bestow upon us all the blessings of peace, / and may we live to see the day / when swords will be converted into ploughshares / and nations will not learn war anymore. / Amen!
By Rabbi John L. Rosove, Senior Rabbi Emeritus, Temple Israel of Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA
Posted originally in The Times of Israel – see https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/a-prayer-in-memory-of-the-victims-of-september-11/
Michael I Haren said:
Dear Rabbi Rosove,
Thank you for posting this again. Your words and hopes speak loudly, given the current state of our country and the world
Ken Y’hi Ratzon
Best to you and your family for a sweet and healthy new year.
We are expecting a 2nd grandchild this coming December. A little girl. We are so excited.
Sent from my iPhone
