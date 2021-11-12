I am posting this short interview on I-24 News so that my readers come to know Nadav Tamir, the Israeli Executive Director of J Street.

Nadav served as a Political Officer in the Embassy of Israel in the United States, as well as in major administrative duties in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was the Consul General of Israel to New England in Boston, MA. Prior to his current position at J Street, he was the Policy Adviser to the then President of the State of Israel, Shimon Peres.

Nadav was interviewed about the recent JStreet Congressional delegation to Israel that included Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) who is a leading voice in the Progressive Congressional Caucus. Nadav’s views and approach to Congress are refreshing thus emphasizing that support for Israel ought to be a non-partisan issue and that the Israeli government ought not to take sides with either Democrats or Republicans against the other.

Watch and listen – https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10160004501884853&id=786009852&sfnsn=mo