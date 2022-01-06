I’m fairly certain that anyone reading what I write is already persuaded by what Max Boot argued in the Washington Post last October. If you have friends who continue to support the Republican Party because that is what they have always done and because they are legitimate political conservatives (like Liz Cheney), share what I post below from Boot’s telling op-ed:

“I’m no Democrat—but I’m voting exclusively for Democrats to save our democracy.I’m a single-issue voter. My issue is the fate of democracy in the United States. Simply put, I have no faith that we will remain a democracy if Republicans win power. Thus, although I’m not a Democrat, I will continue to vote exclusively for Democrats—as I have done in every election since 2016—until the GOP ceases to pose an existential threat to our freedom…. It is mind-boggling that a defeated president won’t accept the election outcome…. What is even more alarming is that more than 60 percent of Republicans agree with his preposterous assertion that the election was stolen and want him to remain as the party’s leader. ”

-Max Boot, Washington Post, October 11, 2021 – Boot is a Russian-American specialist in foreign affairs who identifies as a conservative but no longer supports the Republican Party.