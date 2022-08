I wrote about AIPAC and its decision to fund insurrectionists and against democracy in a brief piece that I posted on this blog in March of this year.

EVOLVE: Groundbreaking Jewish Conversations, the newsletter of Reconstructing Judaism, solicited an op-ed from me on the impact that AIPAC is having on elections.

You can read it here – https://evolve.reconstructingjudaism.org/aipac-has-stepped-way-over-the-line/