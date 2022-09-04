That accusation has circulated about Trump ever since the 2016 election campaign. President Biden suggested as much last week in his fiery (and true) Independence Hall speech. Most scholars of fascism, however, do not regard Trump as a fascist, nor do they characterize the conditions of the United States in 2022 with Italy in 1921 and Germany in 1932. So, if Trump is not a fascist, what is he?

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of Italian and history, at New York University said:

“Trump certainly uses fascist tactics, from holding rallies to refresh the leader-follower bond to creating a “tribe” (MAGA hats, rituals like chanting “lock them up,” etc.) to unleashing a volume of propaganda without precedent by an American president. Yet the political cultures that form him and his close supporters are not fascist, but reflect a broader authoritarian history.“

Jason Brownlee, professor of government, at the University of Texas at Austin said:

“Trump is a celebrity-turned-right-wing politician. He acts as a consummate demagogue, fabulist, and ultranationalist, and he appears to have a strong inclination for nepotism and kleptocracy. His efforts to use the presidency to finance his lifestyle and enrich his family resemble the schemes of former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.“

Trump does not quite fit the definition of a fascist according to all 8 scholars interviewed for an article published by Vox (“Is Trump a fascist? 8 experts weigh in” by Dylan Mathews on October 23, 2020. See – https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/21521958/what-is-fascism-signs-donald-trump).

Though he doesn’t fit the definition of a fascist does not mean he is not a clear and present danger to American democracy, as President Biden claimed, or a criminal as the DOJ, courts in NY, Georgia, and Florida must determine.