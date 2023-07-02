After a week of devastating anti-democratic, racially blind, and homophobic rulings by the radically conservative activist US Supreme Court, Justice Thurgood Marshall speaks from the grave to remind Americans about what is our moral duty vis a vis all American citizens and our legal obligation to protect their rights and deliver justice to protected classes of citizens.

To the Supreme Court I say – בושה – Shame!

“We must dissent from the fear, the hatred, and the mistrust. We must dissent from a nation that buried its head in the sand waiting in vain for the needs of its poor, its elderly, and its sick to disappear and just blow away. We must dissent from a government that has left its young without jobs, education, or hope. We must dissent from the poverty of vision and timeless absence of moral leadership. We must dissent, because America can do better, because America has no choice but to do better.”

-Thurgood Marshall, US Supreme Court Justice (Born, 2 July 1908-1993)