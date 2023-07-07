Note: I signed this open clergy letter to Israel’s government on the importance of the State of Israel maintaining its democracy and pluralistic tradition. Hundreds of American rabbis have signed the letter and it will be delivered to the Israeli government with the hopes that the ruling government coalition will cease all legislative steps to diminish the independence of the Israeli judiciary as a necessary check and balance against the total power of the executive-legislative combined branch of the government.

To the Honorable Members of the Israeli Government,

We, the undersigned Clergy and Jewish community leaders, write to you today to express our deep concern for the future of Israel’s democracy. As spiritual and community leaders of the American Jewish community, we believe it is our duty to speak out when we witness threats to the values and institutions that form the bedrock of the Jewish nation.

Our intention is not to align ourselves with any political party or agenda. Rather, we seek to address a matter of vital importance that transcends partisanship—the need to safeguard Israel’s democratic principles and maintain a system of checks and balances.

Israel, the state that has risen from the ashes, stands as the greatest and most successful project of the Jewish people. Israel has (rightfully) long prided itself as a beacon of democracy in the Middle East—a nation that cherishes the rule of law and upholds the rights and freedoms of its citizens, including minority populations. We are grateful for the progress Israel has made in building and nurturing a thriving democratic state over the past 75 years.

Moreover, we have witnessed firsthand the impact that Israel’s democratic ideals and accomplishments have had on Jewish communities worldwide. The State of Israel, with its commitment to pluralism, religious freedom, and equal rights for all citizens, serves as a model for the enduring values we hold dear. Israel’s success as a democratic nation sends a powerful message to the world, demonstrating the compatibility of Jewish values with the principles of democracy, justice, and human rights.

However, recent proposals for judicial reform have raised grave concerns among many Israelis, and among Israel’s friends around the world, including us. While we acknowledge the government’s prerogative to propose ways to improve the judicial system, we urge extreme caution in undertaking any changes that might compromise the delicate balance of power and erode the foundations of Israel’s democracy.

Our history has taught us the dangers of tyranny, oppression, and the erosion of democratic norms. As Jews, we carry the collective memory of countless struggles for freedom and justice. We have seen the devastating consequences of societies divided and polarized, where voices are silenced and dissent is stifled. We must not allow this to happen to our beloved Israel.

We stand united in our support for Israel’s democracy, irrespective of our physical location. We recognize the responsibility we share as Jewish leaders to advocate for the preservation of democratic principles in the land that holds such profound significance for our people. It is in this spirit that we implore you to reconsider the proposed judicial reform. We recognize that improvements can be made to any system, and we encourage constructive dialogue and debate to address concerns and find solutions. However, it is crucial that any reforms be carried out with the utmost respect for democratic principles and the preservation of the separation of powers.

We firmly believe that a united Israel, founded upon democratic values, is the best hope for its future. As you know, a democracy is judged not only on the principle of majority rule, but also on the principle that the fundamental rights of the minority are respected and protected.

Our diversity is our strength and it is through democratic means that we can ensure the fair and just representation of all Israelis, foster unity and solidarity, and make a home for the diversity of the Jewish people worldwide.

We ask you, the representatives of the Israeli people, to find common ground and protect the democratic foundations that our forebears fought so hard to establish.

Together, we can strive for a better future—a future where Israel continues to be a beacon of democracy, justice, and equality. Let us ensure that future generations inherit a nation that upholds the principles upon which it was founded—a democratic state with checks and balances, and a source of pride for the Jewish people worldwide.

With hope for unity and democracy,

Hundreds of American Rabbis